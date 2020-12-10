EndSARS: Abuja Court assigns activist’s case against Davido, Pastor Adeyemi, Aisha, others

The criminal conspiracy case filed by lawyer and human rights activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, against #EndSARS promoters including social critic and co-convener of the “Bring Back Our Girls” movement, Aisha Yesufu, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, and 48 others, has been assigned to Justice Eri Aminu Ali, of the Chief Magistrates’ Court, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja.

Also listed in the case are former Director-General of Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr. Joe Abah, Innocent Idibia aka Tubaba, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, David Adeleke aka Davido, Folarin Falana alias Falz, ex-Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Yul Edochie, Don Jazzy, Peter and Paul Okoye, Yemi Alade, amongst others.

The suit was first filed on Monday, November 9, at the Abuja Magistrates’ Court by Okeke who alleged that the #EndSARS promoters must be brought to justice for the violence that broke out after hoodlums took advantage of the peaceful protest, leading to a destruction of lives and properties across the country.

In the suit pursuant to sections 88, 109(a), 110(1)(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, Okeke alleged that his properties were destroyed during the unrest that trailed the #EndSARS protest, and had, on several occasions, vowed to see that the case against the promoters of the protest was pursued to a conclusive end.

On Wednesday, December 9, Okeke took to his Twitter handle to announce that the case had been assigned to another court which signals the commencement of trial.

“The case (CR/49/2020), which entails criminal conspiracy to promote an unlawful assembly under the concealment of #EndSARS, involving @AishaYesufu, @Sam_Adeyemi, @Davido & 47 Ors has been reassigned to Eri Aminu Ali, Snr. Magistrate II at the Chief Magistrates’ Court, Wuse Zone 6,” Okeke tweeted.

In another tweet, Okeke wrote:

“It must be recalled that the criminal case was pending before Chief Magistrate (Ct. 4), Omolola Akindele who has been transferred to the Chief Magistrates’ Court, Dutse. Therefore, trial would commence de novo upon a formal arraignment of the defendants before the new magistratus.”

