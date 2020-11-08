EndSARS: Gambari, Fashola, Mohammed, others visit Tinubu in Lagos

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on Sunday paid a sympathy visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

Gambari was accompanied on the trip to the ex-Lagos governor’s residence in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, by some ministers from the South-West part of the country.

The president’s chief of staff and the ministers had earlier held a meeting with governors of the six South-West states and traditional rulers on the security situation in the region following the mayhem that trailed last month’s #EndSARS protests in many parts of the country.

The ministers that visited the APC chieftain are Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of State, Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammad, and Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also joined the entourage to the Tinubu’s residence.

Suspected hoodlums had last month destroyed several properties linked with the former governor following the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

Two media organisations, the Television Continental (TVC) and The Nation Newspaper, purportedly owned by Tinubu were looted and set on fire by the hoodlums.

The APC chieftain had since denied involvement in the shooting of the protesters.

