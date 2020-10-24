EndSARS: Police arrest 10 hoodlums, recover water dispensers, deep freezers, others in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of 10 suspected hoodlums over their alleged involvement in the looting and destruction of properties during the #EndSARS protests in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Amiegheme Andrew, who disclosed this to journalists at the command’s headquarters in Ikot Akpan Abia, said police also recovered stolen properties worth millions of naira from the hoodlums.

The suspects were – Victor Udoeka Effiong, Emediong Michael James, Imedimfon Ime James, Isaac John Udoh, Sunday Michael James, Wisdom Godswill Reuben, Ntiefon Ime Robbert, Akaninyene Abraham Livinus, Imoh Enobong Sunday, and Isaac Sunday Udo.

Items recovered from the suspects were four water dispensers, 16 bags of rice, four air conditions, three gas cookers, a printer, generators, deep freezers, and other items.

He said: “It is with a heart full of pains that I address you today (Friday). The events of the last 24 hours have given me and every concerned Akwa Ibomite a great course for concern. As the lead agency in internal security, we have great respect for peaceful protest and we have acted professionally during its progression in the state.

“However, yesterday (Thursday), some youths with evil intentions in the guise of #EndSARS went about vandalizing, looting, and burning some government and private property including the Akwa Ibom State Broadcasting Corporation (AKBC), Anchor Insurance, De Choice Shopping Mall, LG showroom, and Access Bank Plc.

“I have visited all the said places today with my Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP Auwal M. Mohammad, and have made an on-the-spot assessment of damages done.

I commend the State Government’s timely intervention through the imposition of curfew as I today went round to ensure strict compliance, and we will continue to do so.

“Gentlemen of the press, I’m however delighted to inform you that our quick deployment of Anti-Riot Policemen in conjunction with the efforts of sister security agencies such as the army and DSS, and the efforts of the state government has restored normalcy in Uyo and the state in general.”

