EndSARS: We’ll move motion to urge FG to support Lagos over damages —South-West Senators

Senators from the South-West region on Tuesday promised to move a motion at the Senate to urge the Federal Government to assist Lagos State to recover from the damages it suffered due to the violence that followed the #EndSARS protests.

The senators made the promise when they visited Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to commiserate with him and the people of the state over the outcome of the protests.

Several public and private property were destroyed in Lagos following the activities of hoodlums, who were emboldened by the shooting of peaceful EndSARS protesters in Lekki tollgate.

Speaking to newsmen, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, who led the South-West senators decried what happened in Lagos.

He said, “We are concerned about the gravity of the damage to life and property in Lagos and other places.

“We are going to move a motion in the Senate to urge the Federal Government to come to the assistance of Lagos State because the burden of the damage will be too much for Lagos alone to bear.”

For the demands of the EndSARS protesters, he said the Senate was in support of it and would ensure they were actualised.

Boroffice said, “We are working with the government to ensure that those demands that require constitutional approval will be done by us expeditiously.

“We are here today on a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Lagos State, to solidarize with him and to commiserate with him on the recent experience of Lagos State.

“We are indeed very unhappy that at this stage in our history, that this type of damage has been done to Lagos State.

“We pray that this type of thing will not happen again. Those who are in governance and those who are out of governance, all have a role to play to ensure that this country moves forward.

“We are aware of the role the media can play, and we want to plead with you that in the discharge of your duty, you put Nigeria’s unity first.”

The list of the senators that visited are Boroffice (Ondo North), Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central), Nicholas Tofowomo (Ondo South), Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central), Adeola Solomon (Lagos West), and Amosun Ibikunle (Ogun Central), Odebiyi Tolulope (Ogun West).

Others are Bashiru Ajibola (Osun Central), Fadahunsi Adenigba (Osun East), Oriolowo Aderele (Osun West)and Folarin Teslim (Oyo Central), Buhari Abdulfatai (Oyo North), Balogun Kola (Oyo South), Adetunmbi Olubunmi (Ekiti North), Bamidele Opeyemi (Ekiti Central) and Olujimi Abiodun (Ekiti South).

