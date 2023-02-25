Sports
EPL: Liverpool, Palace play goalless; Arsenal pip Leicester as Man City win
Liverpool played a goalless draw with Crystal Palace in a Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday night.
The Reds, who fell to a 5-2 thrashing by Real Madrid in midweek, suffered yet another blow in their pursuit of a Champions League place.
The Jurgen Klopp side are six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham after failing to break down a Palace side who remain without a win in 2023.
Earlier in the day, Arsenal pipped Leicester City 1-0 to keep their position at the top of the league.
Read Also: UCL: Madrid come from two down to thrash Liverpool, Osimhen’s Napoli win at Frankfurt
Gabriel Martinelli’s goal was enough to earn all three points for the Gunners. The effort happened in the first minute of the second half through a deft pass from Leandro Trossard.
Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho was in action for the Foxes and had a goal flagged for offside.
Manchester City also sealed a 4-1 victory over hosts Bournemouth to keep the pace behind leaders Arsenal as they trail by two points.
At Goodison Park, Everton were beaten 2-0 by visiting Aston Villa, with Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi in action.
In other Premier League games, Leeds United pipped Southampton 1-0 while West Ham thrashed Nottingham Forest 4-0.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...