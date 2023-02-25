EPL: Liverpool, Palace play goalless; Arsenal pip Leicester as Man City win

Liverpool played a goalless draw with Crystal Palace in a Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday night.

The Reds, who fell to a 5-2 thrashing by Real Madrid in midweek, suffered yet another blow in their pursuit of a Champions League place.

The Jurgen Klopp side are six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham after failing to break down a Palace side who remain without a win in 2023.

Earlier in the day, Arsenal pipped Leicester City 1-0 to keep their position at the top of the league.

Gabriel Martinelli’s goal was enough to earn all three points for the Gunners. The effort happened in the first minute of the second half through a deft pass from Leandro Trossard.

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho was in action for the Foxes and had a goal flagged for offside.

Manchester City also sealed a 4-1 victory over hosts Bournemouth to keep the pace behind leaders Arsenal as they trail by two points.

At Goodison Park, Everton were beaten 2-0 by visiting Aston Villa, with Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi in action.

In other Premier League games, Leeds United pipped Southampton 1-0 while West Ham thrashed Nottingham Forest 4-0.

