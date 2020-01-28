Eriksen completes move to Inter Milan from Tottenham

Serie A club Inter Milan have confirmed completion of the signing of Christian Eriksen from Tottenham for a fee of around £16.9m.

The 27-year-old Denmark midfielder has signed a contract until 30 June 2024.

Eriksen told Spurs in the summer he wanted a fresh challenge with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

After a hoped-for move to Spain failed to materialise, Eriksen began the season with Spurs and played 28 times in all competitions this season.

Inter currently sit second in Serie A, three points behind leaders Juventus

Former Nigeria star, Victor Moses also signed this January, joining on loan from Chelsea.

