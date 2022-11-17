Metro
Errant soldier kills colleague, humanitarian worker in Borno
A soldier of the 25 Task Force Brigade in Borno State ran amok on Thursday and shot dead a female humanitarian worker.
He also injured a United Nations pilot before his colleagues intervened and neutralised him.
In a statement issued by the Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Theatre Command of Operation HADIN KAI, Major Samson Zhakom, the command expressed regret that the incident occurred at one of its operational bases.
He said the deceased was a staff of one of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) providing humanitarian support in the North-East.
READ ALSO: Boko Haram kills 20 women labelled as witches in Borno
Zhakom said: “The same soldier also killed another soldier and injured the co-pilot of one of the UN helicopters. Own troops on the ground immediately neutralised the errant personnel.
“The injured co-pilot had been stabilised while the corpses of the deceased have been moved to the 7 Division Hospital.”
