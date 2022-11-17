Errant soldier kills colleague, humanitarian worker in Borno

A soldier of the 25 Task Force Brigade in Borno State ran amok on Thursday and shot dead a female humanitarian worker.

He also injured a United Nations pilot before his colleagues intervened and neutralised him.

In a statement issued by the Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Theatre Command of Operation HADIN KAI, Major Samson Zhakom, the command expressed regret that the incident occurred at one of its operational bases.

He said the deceased was a staff of one of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) providing humanitarian support in the North-East.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram kills 20 women labelled as witches in Borno

Zhakom said: “The same soldier also killed another soldier and injured the co-pilot of one of the UN helicopters. Own troops on the ground immediately neutralised the errant personnel.

“The injured co-pilot had been stabilised while the corpses of the deceased have been moved to the 7 Division Hospital.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now