Escaped Kuje prison inmate arrested in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one of the inmates who escaped from the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja when terrorists attacked the facility on July 5.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the escapee inmate, Yakubu AbdulMumuni, was arrested at Ota, in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

Oyeyemi said the 28-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday by operatives of the command and has since confessed that he was one of those who escaped from the Kuje prison during the attack.

“The suspect, Yakubu AbdulMumuni was arrested following information received by policemen at Sango-Ota divisional headquarters by vigilant residents who sighted him somewhere around Sango Ota,” Oyeyemi said.

Read also:Labour decries Nigeria’s worsening insecurity after Kuje prison attack

“Upon the credible information, the DPO of Sango-Ota division, SP Saleh Dahiru, quickly mobilised his men to the area where the convict was apprehended.

“He confessed to the police that he escaped from Kuje Correctional Center on the 5th of July 2022, when the Center was attacked by bandits.

“He stated further that he was convicted by Kogi State High Court for offence of conspiracy and culpable homicide and sent to the Kuje Correctional Centre,” Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesman added that the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed the State CIID to facilitate the transfer of the convict to the correctional centre without further delay.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now