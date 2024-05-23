Ex-banker jailed one year for stealing N1.4m

The Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday sentenced a former bank staff, Olushola Damilola, to one-year imprisonment for stealing N1.4 million belonging to a customer.

Olushola, a former staff of Boctrust Microfinance Bank, was arraigned by the police for stealing.

The case was first reported on July 11, 2019.

The prosecutor, DSP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the convict committed the offence between October 2018 and March 2019 at No. 26 Moloney Street in Lagos Island.

Nurudeen said the convict collected N1.4 million from a bank customer and converted it to his personal use without paying into the customer’s account.

He added that the offence was punishable under Sections 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mr. Peter Nwaka, said the jail term should commence immediately.

He also ordered the convict to refund the sum of N1.4 million to the bank.

