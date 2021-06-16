Entertainment
Ex-BBNaija housemate, Bam Bam, says paedophiles should be castrated
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bam Bam, real name Oluwabamike Olawunmi has suggested that paedophiles should be castrated once they are nabbed.
Bam Bam stated this on fellow ex-BBNaija star, Wathoni’s talk show, The Baby Talk Show.
Bam Bam said;
“It’s really really sensitive for me.
“They should torture them.
“There should be a torture chamber for them, there should be severe consequences for abusing someone’s child.”
The reality star went on to defend her perspective.
She stated that most paedophiles fail to understand the pain that most mothers go through raising a child.
The mother of one maintained that nothing justifies sexual assault due to its ripple effects.
She mentioned that a paedophile should be punished for molesting a young lad.
She continued;
“You don’t know the pain the woman went through before having that child. Even if the child is a vagabond, nothing justifies molesting a child at that age.
“So, you should be severely punished.
“They should literally cut your testicles.”
Watch the video below.
By Adekunle Fajana
