Ex-BBNaija housemate slams Wike’s critics over N10m gift to Burna Boy | Ripples Nigeria

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide, has slammed critics of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who hosted Grammy award winner, Burna Boy, on Saturday.

The governor organized a homecoming ceremony for the singer and gave him N10 million cash for his recent achievement.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, the reality TV star said Burna Boy deserved a public holiday for his achievement.



Akide wrote: “ You are wrong to think what Governor Wike did for Burna Boy yesterday (Saturday) was unnecessary. Y’all don’t know my state you all don’t freaking know my state. The nightlife is completely dead. For him to be like Burna come down lemme give you 10 million naira and you people are thinking that it is too much?

“Burna Boy should have the whole town he won a Grammy o, not some plastic award. He won a whole Grammy, that’s what Burna Boy won. He should even have a public holiday dedicated to him. Meanwhile, you are all here crying and lamenting.”

