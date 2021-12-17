Entertainment
Ex-bestfriends Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky expose each other’s dirty secrets on social media
On Friday, December 17, former best friends, actress Tonto Dikeh and transvestite Bobrisky decided to unravel each other’s dirty secrets on social media.
Both socialites who have surreptitiously been at loggerheads since 2019 rid themselves of decency as they spilled some controversial epistles to their followers on social media.
The altercation commenced during the early hours of Friday when Bobrisky responded to a post made by his former best friend on her Instagram post. Bobrisky who is renowned for flaunting cash on social media perceived Tonto Dikeh’s post as a snide remark.
According to Tonto, some people spend as much as N300,000 to pay bureau de change operators to borrow N5 million they show off on social media.
Read her thread below.
The transvestite Bobrisky has since taken to his Instagram page to state that he doesn’t fake things.
READ ALSO: Actress Tonto Dikeh claims Jane Mena aborted for her former partner, Kpokpogri
Bobrisky then shared a photo of a bag of cash that he owns. He soon went on a ranting spree on his Instagram platform.
The transvestite continued:
Moments after Bobrisky aired his response on Instagram, Tonto Dikeh disclosed that she regrets the day she met the transvestite.
Also, she addressed Bobrisky’s claim that she owes him N5 million.
According to Tonto, the money Bobrisky loaned her was N2 million and that it was when she was in Dubai that she asked him to send it to her family to sort out some things.
Read Tonto’s thread below.
