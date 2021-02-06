Ex-federal lawmaker, Kigbu dumps PDP for APC in Nasarawa

A former member of House of Representatives representing Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency in Nasarawa State, Haruna Kigbu, on Saturday, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kigbu defected with thousands of his supporters at an elaborated ceremony held in Lafia.

The Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee in Nasarawa, Mr. John Mamman, who received the new members at the party’s secretariat in Lafia, described the development as “homecoming” for the former lawmaker.

Mamman noted that Kigbu began his political career and won an election under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which later merged with two other parties to give birth to APC.

He stressed that the defection of the former lawmaker to the APC would add value to the party.

Responding, Kigbu said he had returned to his original home after he “wandered outside for so long.”

He thanked the APC leaders and members in the state for accepting him and his supporters.

The ex-lawmaker promised to work for the success of the party in future elections.

A former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who was the guest speaker at the event, described Kigbu as an asset to APC.

