Politics
Ex-PDP chieftain, Rhodes-Vivour wins Labour Party governorship ticket in Lagos
A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Lagos, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, on Wednesday won the Labour Party governorship primary in the state.
The Chairman of the LP Electoral Committee in Lagos, Lamidi Apanpan, who announced the results of the election in Ikeja, said Rhodes-Vivour scored 111 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Moshood Salvador, who polled 102 votes.
He said 116 delegates took part in the election, adding that 115 were accredited for the exercise while one was absent.
According to him, two votes were voided in the election.
Apanpan said: “The total number of accredited voters is 115, and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour got 111 votes, Mr. Moshood Salvador had 102 and we had two voided votes.
READ ALSO: Doherty, Rhodes-Vivour, 2 others withdraw from PDP governorship race in Lagos
“Haven satisfied all the requirements in our guidelines, I want to announce Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as our candidate, after scoring the highest votes of 111. He is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”
The electoral officer commended the two aspirants and delegates for their peaceful conduct and sportsmanship throughout the process.
“I want to thank all of you for your patience and I want to congratulate the two contestants for your spirit of sportsmanship,” he added.
In his acceptance speech, Rhodes-Vivour said he was ready to face the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP in next year’s election.
