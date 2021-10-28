Politics
Ex-transport minister, Bio dumps APC for PDP in Kwara
A former Minister of Transport, Ibrahim Isa Bio, on Thursday, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State.
The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Tunde Ashaolu, who confirmed the development in a statement, commended the ex-minister for taking the bold step to join the party.
Bio switched to the PDP alongside his supporters at his Gure/Gwasoro Ward in Baruten local government area of Kwara State.
READ ALSO: Kwara APC crisis deepens, as party suspends 11 members loyal to Lai Mohammed
Ashaolu said: “The action reflects the wishes of Kwarans who are tired of the misrule of the Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq led administration. We are pleased to welcome former Minister Ibrahim Isa Bio and his followers into the Kwara PDP family.
“We applaud his voluntary bold and timely decision to dump the retrogressive and dysfunctional APC and pitch tent with our party that is moving from strength to strength.”
Bio was also a former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly.
