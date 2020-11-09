Falz slams Buhari over congratulatory message to Joe Biden

‘Bop Daddy’ crooner, Folarin Falana, aka Falz, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over the congratulatory message he sent to the President-elect of the United States of America, Joe Biden.

The singer took to his official Twitter page on Monday to lash out at President Buhari who had in his congratulatory message said, “Respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.”

While reacting to the comments made Buhari, Falz queried the President on who wrote the statement and also added that Buhari “clearly knows nothing about respecting the will of the people”.

READ ALSO: Nigeria looking forward to greater cooperation with US, Buhari says in congratulatory message to Biden

He tweeted; “Who typed this? Because you clearly know nothing about respecting the will of the people.”

This came days after Falz, IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and self acclaimed ‘African Giant’ Burna Boy and others were accused of using fake news to spread anarchy during the #EndSARS protests.

The claim was made by the Global Amnesty Watch (GAW) and some rights groups which also alleged that some Nigerian celebrities and international Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) incited violence through fake news.

GAW also named Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and Nigerian artiste DJ Switch of being responsible for purveying fake news aimed at causing anarchy in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions