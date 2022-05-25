Families of kidnapped train passengers protest in Abuja

Barely two months after the worrisome attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train, the families of the kidnapped passengers have called on the government to swiftly intervene for the release of the captives.

The families were united in their demands to see the victims out of captivity, adding that they must not be killed by the terrorists.

Terrorists had attacked the train on March 28, leading to the death of no fewer than eight persons with 26 persons injured and several others kidnapped.

The families noted that the protest came on the backdrop of the threat by the terrorists to waste the lives of victims if their demands are not met.

Maltida Mohammad, who spoke for the families, appealed to the president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), the service chiefs and international organisations to do the needful.

He noted: “Yesterday, we found out through the media of an ultimatum by the abductors of our loved ones to release their children who were held captive and separated from their mothers. These are toddlers from the report that we heard, kids between one to 11years. The scariest part of this ultimatum is the threat to life.

“What world is this? What manner of betrayal is this? Where is the humanity in this? The whole world seems to have moved on but for us, we still live in 28th of March. The days might have gone by but we haven’t. And the world shouldn’t. This fight goes beyond the 60 plus people in captivity. It is an accountability, owed to us by the people meant to lead and govern us.

“We are calling on Mr. President, the service chiefs, the head of security agencies, national and international human rights organizations, to rescue our families. They are your family too. There can be no negotiation without dialogue. Do not close the chapter on our story, it will forever change the course of history. Release their children let us have our family, and your family back. Do not turn a blind eye on our plight.”

