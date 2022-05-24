Abuja-Kaduna train terrorists give Nigerian govt ultimatum, threaten to kill abducted passengers in one week

The terrorists who attacked and abducted passengers on board an Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, have reportedly threatened to begin killing their captives in the next one week if the Federal Government continues to delay in meeting their demands which include releasing their (terrorists) children allegedly kept in a detention facility in Yola, Adamawa State.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by Malan Tukur Mamu, the spokesman to controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who claimed the terrorists have been in constant contact with the Sheikh and are running out of patience.

Mamu said in a statement authorized by Sheikh Gumi that the abductors have “threatened to start killing the passengers in captivity if their demands were not met within seven days.”

Mamu said in several conversations with one of the leaders of the terrorists who he named as Abu Barra, they claimed that the Federal Government has refused to meet their demands.

Quoting the terrorists, Mamu said:

“We don’t need money. We have a good reason for doing what we did; until our demands are met none of the victims will come out alive even if it means we all die with them.

“They are well taken care of as you can see from the pictures we sent to you via WhatsApp but we assure you that this will not continue.

“We choose you (Tukur Mamu) to convey this important message to the government, the families of the victims and Nigerians in general because we believe you won’t alter our message and we have seen you severally with Sheikh Gumi in the forest, therefore, we recognized the fearlessness in you.”

Continuing, Mamu said:

“Barra said that it’s been two months since the abduction and anything can happen to the abducted passengers henceforth.

“He further explained their reasons for the abduction as a retaliation for the arrest and detention of their children by the security agencies.

“He said: ‘Our children numbering about eight between the ages of one to seven years are currently being held at an orphanage in Adamawa State under the supervision of the Nigerian Army.

“The names of our children are; Abdulrahman, Bilkisu, Usman, Ibrahim and Juwairiyyah. They were forcefully taken from our wives in Nasarawa and taken to the orphanage in Yola.”

“The leader of the terrorists has threatened that within seven days, if the government does not respond to their demands, they will stop feeding the victims and will start slaughtering them one after the other and if the government doesn’t respond after that, then Nigerians should forget about using the Abuja-Kaduna rail line as well as the Kaduna-Abuja highway,” Mamu said.

“Barra warned Nigerians that they would attack the railway and highway if the government does not commit to a peaceful resolution of their demands, adding that they cannot be stopped.

“Time is not on our side, the government must understand that they are dealing with persons with a misguided ideology and tainted religious belief. These people are not scared of death, they seem to believe that they are martyrs when they die.

“It will be a serious mistake to take this threat lightly. I believe an opportunity has been created for us to explore to save the lives of those innocent victims.

“For me, if these innocent will regain their freedom because of my involvement and provided that will lead to relative peace and security on our highways and rail lines, I wouldn’t mind if I die in the process.

“We must accept the fact that security alone on the Abuja-Kaduna highway remains more fragile than ever and the solution is not militarily alone, especially in a country where impending attacks can hardly be detected and stopped,” Malam Mamu said.

