Actor Aremu Afolayan calls out VP Osinbajo over poor state of Nigeria’s economy

Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan on Tuesday morning called out the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo for failing to live up to his expectation as a ‘man of God’.

Speaking via his Instagram Platform, Afolayan stated that he was specifically blaming the vice president over the dwindling economy.

In the video shared earlier, the second generation actor who is currently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) was disappointed when he converted the sum of N1 million to 6.500 Dihram.

He criticized the leaders for their lack of economic acumen before admonishing citizens of Nigeria to abscond from the country to go somewhere with a stable economy.

Read also :Osinbajo consoles Rivers APC, says it’s not easy being in opposition party

Berating the vice president on his post, Afolayan wrote:

”I wish everyone can move out of Nigeria, let’s see who you evil serpent will govern over.

Oloriburuku gbogbo

@profosinbajo I thought you are of God. I thought you no God”

He continued:

I thought you fight for humanity

I thought you are person of God

You are faceless to me.

I thought your time will bring peace and Furtune to my people.

Pls stop going to church,it’s not watt it”

Listen to him speak below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now