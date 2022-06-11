Family declares 17-yr-old boy missing in Lagos

A grieving family has declared a 17-year-old boy, Chukwuebuka Delight Obiasogu, missing, after he left home to buy bread on the 1st of June, 2022, and has not been seen since then.

According to Chukwuebuka’s mother, Echezonachukwu Juliet Obiasogu, the young lad had left the family house at Block A3, Flat 10, Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ikeja, Lagos, to buy bread on the fateful day but that was the last time he was seen.

She described Chukwuebuka as 6.7ft in height, fair in complexion and speaks Igbo and English languages fluently.

“Chukwuebuka Delight Obiasogu went missing on June 1 when he told his mother he was going to buy bread at the NAPEX Shopping Complex beside the Soldiers’ Club inside the Ikeja Military Cantonment.

“Since then, he has not been seen and his whereabouts have remained unknown.

“An official report of a missing person was made at the Military Police Provost office and the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ikeja,” the family stated.

It further appealed to the public that anyone with useful information which could lead to the whereabouts of the missing teenager should be reported to the nearest police station.

