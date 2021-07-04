Politics
Fani-Kayode claims Kenya govt tortured Kanu in custody
A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, on Sunday alleged that the Kenyan government tortured the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in custody.
The former minister made this claim via a tweet and described Kanu’s ordeal in Kenya as barbaric.
IPOB and Kanu’s family had said last week that the separatist leader was arrested by security agents in the East African nation eight days ago.
However, the Kenyan government had denied any involvement in the activist’s arrest.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Dr. Wilfred Machage, said his country does not want to be dragged into the country’s internal affairs.
He said the report that Kanu was arrested in Kenya was fictional, imaginary, and deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feelings among Nigerians.
But Fani-Kayode disagreed and expressed regret that the IPOB leader was tortured and subjected to inhumane treatment in Kenya without consequences from Nigeria.
He wrote: “@MaziNnamdiKanu, love or hate him the thought that the Kenyans can torture him and subject him to inhuman treatment without any consequence is outrageous, nauseating, and deplorable.
“I have been reliably informed that he suffered injuries in their hands. This is barbaric.”
