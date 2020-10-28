Latest Politics

Fani-Kayode says the Army defence on Lekki shooting has implicated Sanwo-Olu

October 28, 2020
Don’t get too excited, Buhari will never approve state, LGA police – Fani-Kayode
By Ripples Nigeria

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to a statement by the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army on the shootings at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a series of tweets on his official Twitter page on Tuesday said that the statement by the Nigerian Army has a grave implication on the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to the politician, Sanwo-Olu was thrown under the bus by the Army.

READ ALSO: FANI KAYODE TO BUHARI: Probe MURIC over alleged funding by ISWAP

He wrote: “The @HQNigerianArmy claim it was the LASG that asked for soldiers to be deployed at Lekki. The implications of this for @jidesanwoolu are grave. He has been thrown under the bus by the military.”

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Maj. Osoba Olaniyi, had disclosed in a statement, that the troops were requested to restore law and order 24 hours after the curfew was declared.

Olaniyi insisted that the soldiers did not shoot at the #EndSARS protesters, adding that the personnel acted within “the confines of the Rules of Engagement for Internal Security operations.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */