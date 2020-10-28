Fani-Kayode says the Army defence on Lekki shooting has implicated Sanwo-Olu

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to a statement by the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army on the shootings at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a series of tweets on his official Twitter page on Tuesday said that the statement by the Nigerian Army has a grave implication on the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to the politician, Sanwo-Olu was thrown under the bus by the Army.

READ ALSO: FANI KAYODE TO BUHARI: Probe MURIC over alleged funding by ISWAP

He wrote: “The @HQNigerianArmy claim it was the LASG that asked for soldiers to be deployed at Lekki. The implications of this for @jidesanwoolu are grave. He has been thrown under the bus by the military.”

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Maj. Osoba Olaniyi, had disclosed in a statement, that the troops were requested to restore law and order 24 hours after the curfew was declared.

Olaniyi insisted that the soldiers did not shoot at the #EndSARS protesters, adding that the personnel acted within “the confines of the Rules of Engagement for Internal Security operations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions