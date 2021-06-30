Politics
Fani-Kayode sends message to Nigerian govt over Kanu’s custody
A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has called for caution regarding the treatment of the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu after his re-arrest.
According to Fani-Kayode, Kanu must be treated with decency and must not be allowed to die in custody.
Fani-Kayode, known to be a close ally of Kanu, made this call via a tweet on Tuesday.
“It is no longer news that @MaziNnamdiKanu has been arrested and detained. I advise the FG to ensure that he does not die in custody and that he is treated with decency, decorum, and respect,” he tweeted.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Federal Government arrested Kanu and repatriated him to Nigeria to continue his trial.
Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) disclosed that Kanu was arrested on Sunday.
Malami had said the IPOB leader was re-arrested through a combined operation of Nigerian and foreign security agents.
Consequently, the IPOB leader was re-arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High Court who ordered his remand in custody of the Department of State Services, (DSS).
By Mayowa Oladeji…
