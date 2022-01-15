Father arrested for allegedly defiling 3-yr-old daughter in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi State have arrested a man, Ali Lawan, for allegedly defiling his three-year-old daughter.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the arrest of Lawan in a statement on Saturday, said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the Kirfi Divisional Police Headquarters by the victim’s mother.

Wakil said the suspect, a resident of Anguwar Doya in the Kirfi local government area of the state was arrested on January 9, following the report.

“On 9th January, 2022, one Maryam Abdullahi (24) of Anguwar Doya, Kirfi L.G.A, Bauchi State, reported at Kirfi Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same date at about 6.00pm, her husband, one Ali Lawan, asked her to bring him a mat to lay down their daughter, aged 3, to sleep.

“Later, she came back to the room and met the infant lying down unconscious, sweating and vomiting through her mouth and nose; and her private part was swollen.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives was drafted to the scene and rushed the victim to the General Hospital Kirfi for immediate medical attention. Doctors certified her to have been r*ped.

“The suspect was arrested and investigation is ongoing after which the suspect will be charged to court,” SP Wakil said.

