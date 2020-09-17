Fayemi appoints two principals as Tutors-General in Ekiti

Latest Metro

September 17, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of two principals as Tutors-General into the State Teaching Service.

The Tutors-General are- Mrs. Omogbemi Margaret Adejoke for Ekiti Central and Mrs. Ojo Olufunke Rhoda for Ekiti South.

Until their appointments, Omogbemi was the Principal of Mary Immaculate Girls’ Grammar School, Ado Ekiti, while Ojo was the Principal of St. Louis Girls’ Grammar School, Ikere Ekiti.

The Chairman of the Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission, Babatunde Abegunde, who disclosed this to journalists in Ado Ekiti, advised the duo to brace up to the challenges ahead in their new positions.

He charged them to key into the state government’s educational development agenda.

