Finally, Burna Boy joins #ENDSARS protest

Nigerian singer and Grammy nominee, Burna Boy has joined the ongoing agitations for the dissolution of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The singer has been criticized for not using his influence to speak up against police brutality and backing the #ENDSARS movement.

On Saturday afternoon, the artiste in a letter he posted on his Twitter handle explained why he took a while to join the movement.

“I have taken the past week to gather my thoughts, I usually respond to matters with my emotions and my frustration, this time I have refused to ignore the attempts; well-meaning or derogatory to draw me out”.

While he commended the protesters, he said he had “several times in the past” taken steps to call for abolition of the police unit especially during his USA tour in 2019.

Read also: #EndSARS: Singer, Stefflon Don, defends lover Burna Boy’s decision to stay away

He added that “In my own opinion, is a definite first step, but we cannot afford to stop there.

“The major issue is profiling. This must be addressed by both the authorities and citizenry”

Meanwhile, Burna Boy said he has created a charity foundation called @projectprojectng that will help protesters arrested by the security operatives during the protest.

“The initiative will primarily be focused on upward mobility of our community to gbv I’ve a voice and a platform. It will be a mix of sharing and providing educational factual /historical information to give perspective on the origin of our nation and our continent. We will focus on providing broader platforms to amplify the creative and tech community (no matter the field).

Major Nigerian artistes including Falz, Tiwa Savage, Small Doctor, Runtown, Toyin Abraham, others and comedian, Mr Macaroni have been leading protest since Thursday to kick against a police unit called SARS for its regular brutality metted on Nigerian youth.

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

Join the conversation

Opinions