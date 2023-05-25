Fire guts Ganduje’s residence in Kano

Fire on Monday night gutted the residence of the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, in the state.

The spokesman for the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday, however, said the fire had been put under control by the time firefighters got to the building located at Miyangu Street in the Nasarawa GRA.

He added that the cause of the inferno has not been ascertained.

Ganduje will end his eight-year rule as Kano State governor on Monday.

