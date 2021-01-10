Latest Metro

Fire razes Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters in Abuja

January 10, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Early morning fire razed the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Abuja on Sunday.

The immigration, which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the inferno affected some of its offices in the building located along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Road, Abuja.

The inferno was later put out through the combined efforts of fire service personnel at the immigration building and sister organizations in the area.

However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

The agency wrote: “A fire incident occurred in our headquarters this morning. It affected some of our offices.

“The fire has been put out by our Federal Fire Station and support from other agencies around the airport.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated. We assure the public that the incident will not in any way affect the discharge of our services.”

Opinions

