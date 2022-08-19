Flood wreaks havoc in Adamawa, hundreds displaced

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that uncontrollable floods have destroyed about 1,750 hectares of farmland and displaced 183 households in the Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Head of Operations of NEMA in Adamawa and Taraba States, Mr. Ladan Ayuba, who made this known on Friday according to the News Agency of Nigeria, added that some of the affected farmlands have ridges of rice cultivated on them for commercial purposes.

According to Ayuba: “The flood which occurred August 9 happened due to the release of water from the Kiri Dam in Shelang local government area. One hundred eighty-three households were displaced in Kwame Lurei and Gwalam towns in the area. No life was lost in the incident.”

The Operations Officer noted that the agency conducted an on-the-spot examination in the affected communities while consoling the victims.

“We will soon provide relief measures to the victims. NEMA is working with the state Emergency Management Agency to provide the displaced persons who have been accommodated in primary school buildings in the area with basic needs,” he said.

He added, “We have provided food items and clothing to the victims as a temporary relief.”

By Mohammed Oluwatimileyin Taoheed

