Sports
Flying Eagles into AFCON Q’final after beating Mozambique
Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have zoomed into the quarter-finals of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Mozambique in their final group A game on Saturday night.
The Ladan Bosso side, which started their campaign with a defeat to Senegal before winning against hosts Egypt, defeated Mozambique 2-0.
Goals from Samson Lawal and Ibrahim Muhammad in the first half secured the team’s passage into the last eight of the tournament.
Lawal broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute as he received the ball close to Mozambique box and volleyed into the bottom corner.
Read Also: Flying Eagles begin AFCON campaign with defeat to Senegal
And in the 41st minute Muhammad doubled the lead after hitting a rocket of a shot from outside the box into the top corner.
Meanwhile the other game in Group A also played on Saturday saw Senegal thrash Egypt 4-0 to finish top of the group.
The Flying Eagles will face the third-placed team from Group B in the quarter-finals billed for Friday, 3rd March.
A qualification for the semifinal of the competition will secure a ticket to the U-20 World Cup billed to hold in Indonesia later in the year.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...