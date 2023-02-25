Flying Eagles into AFCON Q’final after beating Mozambique

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have zoomed into the quarter-finals of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Mozambique in their final group A game on Saturday night.

The Ladan Bosso side, which started their campaign with a defeat to Senegal before winning against hosts Egypt, defeated Mozambique 2-0.

Goals from Samson Lawal and Ibrahim Muhammad in the first half secured the team’s passage into the last eight of the tournament.

Lawal broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute as he received the ball close to Mozambique box and volleyed into the bottom corner.

And in the 41st minute Muhammad doubled the lead after hitting a rocket of a shot from outside the box into the top corner.

Meanwhile the other game in Group A also played on Saturday saw Senegal thrash Egypt 4-0 to finish top of the group.

The Flying Eagles will face the third-placed team from Group B in the quarter-finals billed for Friday, 3rd March.

A qualification for the semifinal of the competition will secure a ticket to the U-20 World Cup billed to hold in Indonesia later in the year.

