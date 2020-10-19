Footballer beaten to death by teammates after blunder led to goal

A footballer, Churchill Owaci, has died after he was allegedly assaulted by teammates for a defensive error that led to a goal during a friendly match.

The death of the player was confirmed authorities in Uganda confirmed the death of Owaci.

According to Dennis Onyon, a sub-county chairperson who confirmed the incident, Owaci’s teammates attacked him with blows after the blunder.

However, the situation was said to have gone from bad to worse after Owaci confronted one of his assaulters moments after the match.

Read Also: FG lifts ban on football, other outdoor sports, warns against mass gathering

This led to a fresh fight that saw him sustain serious injuries and later collapsed.

He was rushed to hospital for medical attention where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

“The deceased collapsed a few metres away from the fight scene and was rushed to Agoro Health Centre III, where he was pronounced dead a few hours later,” Onyon was quoted as saying.

Two brothers identified as Joel Okello aged 19 and Francis Opio have since been apprehended in connection to Owaci’s death, at Lamwo central police station pending further probe into the matter.

Join the conversation

Opinions