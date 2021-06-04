For delaying payment, abductors of Islamiyya school pupils increase ransom to N200m | Ripples Nigeria

News
For delaying payment, abductors of Islamiyya school pupils increase ransom to N200m
Bandits who abducted pupils of the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have increased the ransom for their release from N110m to N200m for the delay in payment.
The bandits had invaded the school last Sunday and abducted over 200 pupils, killing one in the process and later released about 15 of them who were underaged and could not trek the long distance into the forest.
They then made a demand of N110m for the pupils’ release with an ultimatum that they would be killed if the ransom was not paid.
However, on Friday morning, the bandits reportedly got across to the parents and told them they had increased the ransom to N200m with the same threat of killing the children if the deadline was not met.
One Malam Ali Mohammed, whose five children were among those kidnapped, confirmed the new threat to journalists, saying “the bandits are serious about killing our children if we cannot pay.”
READ ALSO: Niger govt confirms negotiations with abductors of Islamiyya students
”We are poor people, we don’t have such money, we plead with the government to come to our assistance,” Mohammed said.
Another parent lamented that the state government had abandoned them to their fate as no official of the state government has visited them in Tegina since the incident happened.
It was learnt that through contributions, the parents and public spirited people in the community had been able to raise only N11m which they offered to the bandits but the money was rejected outright.
By Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...