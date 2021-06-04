Police Council confirms Baba as IGP | Ripples Nigeria

Two months after his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Police Council has confirmed Usman Alkali Baba as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Alkali Baba was confirmed on Friday during a meeting of the council in Abuja presided over by President Buhari.

The development was confirmed by the Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi at a press briefing after the meeting.

Dingyadi said Buhari urged the IGP to justify the confidence reposed in him by reducing the rising wave of insecurity in the country.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Alkali was announced on April 6 as replacement for Mohammed Adamu.

READ ALSO: SARS disbandment created huge vacuum in fight against insecurity – IGP

Before his new role, the Yobe-born police chief was the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The IGP’s appointment comes amid heightened tension in several parts of the country, particularly in the southeast region with recurring attacks on police formations.

In the wake of the renewed attacks, the police boss had in May flagged off a new operation codenamed Operation Restore Peace in the southeast and south-south regions.

By Mayowa Oladeji

Join the conversation

Opinions