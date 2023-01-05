Four injured in Benue herdsmen attack

At least four people were injured during an attack by herdsmen in some communities of Gwer West local government area of Benue State this week.

The chairman of Gwer West LGA, Andrew Ayande, who confirmed the attack to journalists on Thursday, said the affected communities were Nagi and Tse-Girgi Dajo in Gaambe Ushin council ward, and Sengenv.

He added that the communities were attacked between Tuesday and Thursday.

The chairman noted that security operatives had been deployed to the communities to restore normalcy.

Ayande said: “Two people were badly injured in the Nagi attack while two people were also wounded in the Tse-Girgi Dajo attack. There was also another attack in the area today, we don’t know if there are casualties yet.

“Security men are on the ground and they have been doing their best. In fact, they are trying for us.”

However, the spokesperson for the state police command, Catherine Anene, told journalists the command received a report of an imminent attack on the Nagi area.

Hundreds of people had been killed and several others displaced in herdsmen attacks in the state in the last four years.

