Fuel subsidy an organised crime in Nigeria – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said on Monday the country’s greatest assets are in the North.

Obi, who disclosed this at an interactive session put together for the presidential candidates by Arewa Joint Committee in Kaduna, described fuel subsidy as an organised crime in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week earmarked N3.6 trillion for payment of fuel subsidies in the country next year.

He, however, added that the payment of subsidies would be discontinued in 2023.

At the interactive session, the LP candidate lamented that the vast land in the North had been taken over by bandits ravaging towns and villages in the region.

The ex-Anambra governor, however, promised to tackle the insecurity if he elected the country’s president in 2023.

He stressed that Nigeria suffers from institutional weakness, and lack of political will to effect the needed changes in the country.

Obi said: “We want to bring a transformative government. The greatest assets of Nigeria are in the north.

“The greatest asset of Nigeria is vast uncultivated land in the north but these lands have been taken by bandits.

“We will bring Nigeria back to life. All banks will be shareholders in the Bank Of Agriculture where our farmers can directly assess loans.

“Our past is gone. We are going to face the future. Fighting corruption is easy when one is not stealing. Our money is being stolen, subsidy is an organised crime.

“I want to give Nigerians hope. I and my running mate will be in charge. They will not find us wanting. We have physical strength. I will dialogue with every agitator because it will make us a better and united Nigeria.”

