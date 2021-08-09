Fuel tanker crushes five to death in Ibadan

At least five persons were crushed to death by a petrol tanker along the new Ife-Ibadan road, Egbeda local government area of Oyo State on Monday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mrs. Uche Chukwurah, who confirmed the incident in Ibadan, said the driver of the tanker lost control of the wheel, rammed the truck into a Micra car, and plunged into a nearby ditch with the car.

She said: “The five people – three men and two women – inside the Micra car were crushed to death and nobody was rescued alive.

“The victims had been deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital mortuary.”

