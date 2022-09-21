Sports
Full house in Super Eagles camp ahead Algeria friendly
All the expected Super Eagles players for the international friendly games against Algeria have now arrived in camp in Constantine.
Wednesday afternoon saw the arrival of goalkeeper Francis Uzoho of Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus and defender Ebube Duru of Rivers United.
With the addition of the duo, head coach Jose Peseiro now has all 24 players in camp in preparation for the two friendlies against Algeria.
The two players are likely to participate in the team’s planned practice session on Wednesday night.
Earlier on Wednesday, Kelechi Iheanacho, a forward for Leicester City, joined his colleagues in camp.
On Friday and following week’s Tuesday, the Super Eagles will play two friendlies against the Algerians.
Players In Camp
Okoye, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Chinedu Awaziem, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Sanusi, Akpoguma, Ozornwafor, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Onyedika, Simon, Awoniyi, Ejuke, Dessers, Terem Moffi, Ademola Lookman, Adebayo, Saviour, Kelechi Iheanacho, Francis Uzoho, Duru
