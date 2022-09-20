More players expected in Super Eagles camp as training begins ahead Algeria friendly

Nigeria’s senior men’s football team, the Super Eagles have begun training ahead of their international friendly matches against Algeria.

The Jose Peseiro side had their first training session in Constantine today ahead of the double-header friendlies against the Desert Foxes.

No fewer than 18 players participated in the training session which held at the Mohamed Maloiul Stadium Constantine, but more players are expected to join the team on Wednesday.

Nigeria will take on the North African nation in the first friendly at the Mohamed Maloiul Stadium, Contastine this Friday.

The second friendly is billed for the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran next week Tuesday.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Coach Djamel Belmadi-led Algeria defeated the Super Eagles 2-1 in the semifinal of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Algeria also defeated Nigeria in a friendly in Austria in October 2020.

