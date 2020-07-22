FUNTUA: Why can’t you be honest for once in your life, Sowore replies Buhari’s spokesman, Shehu

The Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore has slammed the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, asking if he would ever be honest in his life.

He stated this while challenging Shehu to go ahead and release the audio tape of late business Mogul, Isa Funtua and other newspaper publishers’ visit to him when he was in custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) last year.

Shehu had in a statement earlier on Tuesday slammed Sowore for claiming Funtua and the others, including Shehu, came to ‘negotiate’ with him (Sowore).

The President’s aide went ahead to vow that he would ask the DSS to make public the tape recording of the visit if Sowore did not stop making such claims.

But in his response, Sowore said that the interview where he was heard talking about Funtua’s visit was an old video.

He said the video only got wider circulation after Funtua’s death on Monday.

Sowore’s response to Shehu read:

“Earlier this (Tuesday) evening Buhari’s spokesperson Garba Shehu responded to my video where i described my encounter with late Isa Funtua, a member of Buhari’s cabal who led a delegation including Garba Shehu to meet me in detention apparently to pressure to abandon #RevolutionNow

“It is important that contrary to Mr. Shehu’s vituperations, this video was an excerpt of my Instagram intervention with journalist, Seye Kehinde while Isa Funtua was still very much alive.

I responded to Garba Shehu on twitter as below:

1. Glad you admitted you led a delegation to meet me in DSS detention because the delegates said you arranged it. #revolutionNow

2. It is very true that I was nice to your team because you weren’t my problem, you were just an errand boy. In fact I patted you on the back saying I had never met you before and fairness, you were respectful but I knew you were there on a hatchet job.

Garba Shehu, I urge you to release the tape, but don’t forget to release tapes of convos between COS Abba Kyari and DSS DG asking that my detention should last for the duration of the @MBuhari regime in 2023 because @saharareporters did a report that revealed that he collected N500m from MTN.

Garba Shehu, why can’t you be honest for once in your life, when you came to meet me in detention what was your intention, what would have constituted the conditions for my release? Who would have ordered my release, Isa Funtua? What powers did Funtua have to get me released?

My insistence then got Isa Funtua riled and he said that my lawyer was only grandstanding and that he too had been imprisoned by Buhari in 1983 and that no one can defeat the government. Your wicked self kept quiet but Nduka noticing I was upset took me to the DO’s ante room.

When I arrived downstairs I made a telephone call to my lawyer, Femi Falana in the presence of the DSS officials telling him that I do not want to negotiate my freedom and that when he meets your team he should restate my position, he did exactly that, your team got upset again.

Soon as I made that call to Falana I was stopped from ever making any further calls until my continued detention became an INT’L issue, I was then offered a bugged cell phone with which I granted an interview to @PremiumTimesng, while I was calling my family the phone was seized.

Please also present a tape of your meeting my lawyer in Lagos, because he told your team that asking me to renounce #RevolutionNow would amount to suicide, because you expressly told him that was the plan but that we can’t go back on #RevolutionNow!

