Future of South-East lies with APC – Kalu

The former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, said on Saturday the political future of the South-East lies in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu, who stated this in a post on his verified Facebook page, urged APC members in Abia State to forget about defecting to another party due to the crisis rocking the party in the state.

Two factions loyal to Ikechi Emenike and Donatus Nwankpa are fighting for the control of APC in the state.

He said: “In today’s politics of Nigeria, the future of the South-East geopolitical zone is in the All Progressives Congress (APC ). This is why I have continued to encourage all members of the APC in Abia State to remain in the party and forget about jumping ship.

READ ALSO: Kalu urges APC members to close ranks ahead of 2023 elections

“The reality is that in every democratic setting, the majority will always have their way. In addition, the signing of the electoral act by President Muhammadu Buhari has also given Nigerians the assurance that it is impossible for one man to win elections.

“Those who believe in the party and Mr President are encouraged to remain faithful to the party and support the growth of the party across board.

“I am pleading with my brothers and sisters who are passing through difficult moments to be patient. It may be rough today but definitely not the same tomorrow.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now