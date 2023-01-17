Politics
G-5 to conclude talk on adopted presidential candidate soon – Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Tuesday the G-5 would conclude talk on the adopted presidential candidate soon.
The governor, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, stated this at the local government area campaign flag-off for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held at St. Martin’s Anglican Church, Omagwa town.
He expressed happiness that next month’s election would leave no room for manipulation and intimidation from security agents.
Wike and four other aggrieved governors in the PDP – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Emeka Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) – had late last year promised to announce their preferred presidential candidate this month.
READ ALSO: Speculations won’t influence G-5 choice of presidential candidate – Wike
The quintet had demanded the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as a pre-condition for the support of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 24 election.
The governor said: “As we finish from here now, you’ll go home and start working before the appropriate time when we will ring the bell. When you hear the bell ringing, know that the decision has been taken.
“In this election, nobody should intimidate you. Nobody should tell you any story. We are free-born in this country. We are not second-class citizens. Nobody can tell us anything. I dare them. Let anybody do any funny thing, we’ll tell them we are from Rivers State.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...