G-5 to conclude talk on adopted presidential candidate soon – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Tuesday the G-5 would conclude talk on the adopted presidential candidate soon.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, stated this at the local government area campaign flag-off for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held at St. Martin’s Anglican Church, Omagwa town.

He expressed happiness that next month’s election would leave no room for manipulation and intimidation from security agents.

Wike and four other aggrieved governors in the PDP – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Emeka Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) – had late last year promised to announce their preferred presidential candidate this month.

The quintet had demanded the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as a pre-condition for the support of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 24 election.

The governor said: “As we finish from here now, you’ll go home and start working before the appropriate time when we will ring the bell. When you hear the bell ringing, know that the decision has been taken.

“In this election, nobody should intimidate you. Nobody should tell you any story. We are free-born in this country. We are not second-class citizens. Nobody can tell us anything. I dare them. Let anybody do any funny thing, we’ll tell them we are from Rivers State.”

