Sports
Gallant D’Tigress begin Tokyo Olympics campaign with defeat to USA
Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress were beaten by the USA in their opening group game at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday morning.
D’Tigress fell to a 81-72 defeat to their American counterparts despite putting up a brave fight against the world number one.
The win for the Americans was the 50th consecutive Olympic victory for the USA Women’s team.
Promise Alumakura, Ify Ibekwe and Adaora Elonu all put up fine performances for D’Tigress in the encounter.
Read Also: D’Tigers begin Tokyo Olympics campaign with defeat to Australia
D’Tigress lost by 31 points to USA the last time both countries met in Las Vegas, in a warm-up encounter heading to the Olympics
It is not over yet for the West Africans, who will face France in their next game on Friday as they seek to advance from the group phase.
The men’s basketball team, D’Tigers also lost their opening game in the men’s event against Australia on Sunday.
They face Germany on Wednesday.
