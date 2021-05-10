 Gani Adams challenges Buhari to resolve insecurity situation in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria
Gani Adams challenges Buhari to resolve insecurity situation in Nigeria

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to be proactive against the scourge of insecurity plaguing the country.

According to Adams, it would be unforgivable if Nigeria were to descend into war due to the inactions of the President.

Recent secessionist agitations were a result of the federal government’s failures to address pressing issues that are capable of destroying the foundation and future of the country, the Yoruba leader noted.

Adams made this call on Sunday at his 51st birthday Thanksgiving Programme held at the Saviour Ministries C & S Worldwide, Alausa, Lagos, via a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Aderemi.

Read also: Gani Adams, Bode George clamour for restructuring to save Nigeria

Adams said, “Nigeria has never had it so bad with killer bandits taking over the entire country.

“President Buhari’s silence on the security situation in the country is not golden with his body language already fueling disunity.

“Schools are being shut, churches, mosques are not spared. Bandits are gradually leading the country into a tailspin and the president seems to have been bereft of ideas.

“What we experience daily now in Nigeria is enough to set the country on fire.”

Adams urged President Buhari to rise to the occasion and listen to the genuine calls for true federalism where the regions develop at their pace.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

