 Gani Adams reiterates call for formation of Yoruba nation | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Gani Adams reiterates call for formation of Yoruba nation

Published

8 mins ago

on

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has thrown his support behind Yoruba activists calling for secession and establishment of Oduduwa Republic.

Adams made this call in an interview granted to BBC Yoruba on Thursday, April 1.

According to him, the Oduduwa Republic is not negotiable because he also wants its creation.

“Whatever they want is what I also want. But we are supposed to ask where our kings, leaders and politicians are going because I also want the Oduduwa nation,” Gani Adams said.

“There are many activists around the world who say they want the Oduduwa Republic. Never will I be the enemy of the Yorubas, and we do our virtual meetings and it is obvious that our people want the independence of the Oduduwa nation.”

Read also: Gani Adams, diaspora Yoruba insist Oodua Republic long overdue

Gani Adams also addressed the security threats bedevilling the South-West region, describing such as unfortunate.

“It is the fault of security chiefs who have failed in their responsibilities to protect citizens, that is why people are agitating for the creation of Oduduwa nation but if the security forces join hands together with the citizens, we will be assured of strong security.”

He said although insecurity problems affect all the states in the country, it has been worse in some regions in the past six months.

Gani Adams said he has started working together with different groups and there are plans to protect the people of the South-West region against kidnappers and bandits.

According to him, the meeting has started yielding good results.

“We have written letters to all the Obas in Yorubaland, and I signed the letters alongside members of the Oodua Peoples Congress and security guards to report any issue of insecurity,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

Investigations2 days ago

Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

AFCON 2019: Uganda coach tips Nigeria, Senegal & Morocco as favourites AFCON 2019: Uganda coach tips Nigeria, Senegal & Morocco as favourites
Sports23 hours ago

Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Sports1 day ago

Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup

The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Sports1 day ago

Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters

Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Sports2 days ago

Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Sports2 days ago

Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...

Latest Tech News

Latest22 hours ago

Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics
Latest2 days ago

Donald Trump launches website after social media ban

Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
Tech4 days ago

UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria

Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Latest4 days ago

Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...