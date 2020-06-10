GEORGE FLOYD: Now is the time for ‘racial justice’ –Joe Biden

Former US Vice President Joe Biden, in a pre-recorded video testimonial aired at George Floyd’s funeral on Tuesday in Houston, Texas, reached out to the surviving children of George Floyd with a heartfelt plea for their future and said, “Now is the time for racial justice.”

“I know you have a lot of questions, honey,” he said, addressing Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, who was in attendance at The Fountain of Praise church. “No child should have to ask questions that too many Black children have had to ask for generations. Why? Why is Daddy gone?”

Biden added, “Little Gianna, as I said to you when I saw you yesterday, you’re so brave. Daddy’s looking down, and he’s so proud of you.”

READ ALSO: GEORGE FLOYD: Trump’s senior aide apologises for sharing racially-charged video

“When there’s justice for George Floyd, we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America.”

Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that he was “disgusted” by President Donald Trump’s claim that a 75-year-old man seen in a video being pushed by a Buffalo police officer during a protest “fell harder than (he) was pushed”.

“President Trump did a tweet today that surprises me even after all the tweets he has done,” Cuomo said at his daily news briefing.

Join the conversation

Opinions