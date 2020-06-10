Women who stole two-yr-old baby in Rivers, arrested in Imo

The Imo State Police Command on Tuesday paraded two women, Victoria Joseph, 28 and Joy Ugorji, 33 for allegedly stealing a 2-year-old baby from Kakuano, Rivers State.

The boy, who was said to be Joseph’s nephew and stolen from his grandmother, was to be sold in Imo.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmiyede, while parading the suspects on Tuesday, said they stole the child from Kakuano, Rivers State, and came to Imo to sell him, adding that operatives of the Anti-Vice Unit of the command intercepted the suspects and recovered the baby during a stop-and-search.

He said: “On May 30, 2020, operatives of the Anti-Vice Unit of the command, while on stop-and-search, intercepted the suspects with a boy of about two years.

“On interrogation, they confessed that they stole the child from Kakuano, Rivers State, and brought him to Imo State for sale.

“The boy has been safely kept at the motherless babies’ home, while efforts are being made to locate the parents; investigation is ongoing.

“The command, therefore, enjoins members of the public, whose child was stolen or who know anyone that has lost his child recently, to call the state police control room number or the PPRO.”

While speaking with journalists, Joseph, who confirmed that she stole the boy from his grandmother, said the boy’s mother was her relative and that she took advantage of her familiarity with the family to steal him.

She also confessed that she had sold other children in the past.

