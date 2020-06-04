George Floyd tested positive for Covid-19, new autopsy report says

After over a week since the death of George Floyd who was killed in custody by a Minneapolis Police Officer, Derek Chauvin, new autopsy reports revealed on Wednesday that Floyd tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to the Hennepin County Medical examiner, Floyd, 46, was asymptomatic, not an infectious carrier, but had the virus’ genetic code or RNA in his system which made it possible to detect.

A previous autopsy report, however, revealed that the underlying cause of Floyd’s death was a “cardiopulmonary arrest” with no mention of Coronavirus, as against an independent report carried out by the family citing “asphyxiation”- suffocation.

Floyd, 46, died in police custody after ex- Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck.

Chauvin is now charged with second degree murder and manslaughter while the three other officer involved; Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng have been charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder.

