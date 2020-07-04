Ghanaian minister who tested positive for covid-19 resigns after breaching preventive protocols

Carlos Ahenkorah, Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry has resigned his appointment after breaching protocols for the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former minister, who had earlier tested positive for the virus was said to have visited a registration centre in his constituency before completing isolation in violation of established COVID-19 guidelines.

Ahenkorah’s resignation was announced in a statement by the Director of Communications at the office of the President, Eugene Arhin, on Friday.

The statement reads: “The President of the Republic, Nana Asso Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 3rd July, 2020 accepted the resignation from office of the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, MP, which takes immediate effect.

“This follows the admission by the Deputy Minister of his breach of the COVID-19 protocols, when, as a person certified to be positive for the virus, he visited a registration centre in his constituency before the period of self-isolation was complete.

“President Akufo-Addo is admonishing all of his appointees to bear in mind that they are to provide leadership at all times, for adherence to the protocols that have been established to help the nation defeat COVID-19.

“In accepting the resignation, the President recognises that Hon Carlos Ahenkorah has acted honourably in the circumstances by resigning his office, and wishes him well.”

According to latest data, Ghana has so far recorded 18,134 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with 117 deaths.

