God didn’t permit deliberate attempts to destroy Nigeria – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday God prevented deliberate attempts to destroy Nigeria by its enemies.
Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when he visited the Emir of Damaturu, Hashimi II El-Kanemi, at his palace in Damaturu, Yobe State.
He said the country has recovered from the devastating insurgency in Yobe and other states of the North-East.
The president applauded the Armed Forces, the police, and other security agencies for protecting the country and urged Nigerians to develop strong confidence in the country.
Buhari also expressed happiness at the return of normalcy in the North-East and thanked the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, and his Borno State counterpart, Prof. Babagana Zulum, for their persistence in reconstructing schools, health centers, and institutions destroyed by terrorists.
“There was a deliberate attempt to destroy Nigeria but God did not permit it,’’ adding that “God has helped Nigeria to bounce back,” he stated.
President Buhari recalled that he fought in the Nigerian civil war from 1967 to 1970, saying those who witnessed the sad episode would never ‘‘allow anybody to fiddle with the country again.’’
He also reaffirmed his commitment to the safety of Nigerians.
‘‘With the four months, I have left as president, I will continue to be steadfast and I hope that I will retire in peace.
‘‘We must develop strong confidence in our country. Let us make sure we do not compromise security at all in any form because security and the economy are the most important things.
‘‘We have gone through so much as a country and I appeal to you to be steadfast and make sure that we will not allow anybody to disorganise us again,’’ the president added.
