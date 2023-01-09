News
Adeleke proscribes NURTW, other unions, appoints transport committee in Osun
The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has proscribed the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and other transport unions in the state.
Consequently, he has set up an 11-man disciplinary committee to supervise public transportation in the state.
The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said the committee is divided into vehicle and motor/tricycle sectors.
The vehicle sector, according to him, will be headed by Nurudeen Oluronbi, while Sikiru Oyeniyi is expected to supervise the cycle sector.
He said only the committee would be involved in the “one-ticketing system approach across the state.”
The spokesman also disclosed that the ministries of Works and Transport, Finance, and the Osun Internal Revenue Service would be represented in the committee
READ ALSO: Adeleke urges Oyetola to accept defeat in Osun election
The statement read: “This is a fulfillment of Adeleke’s earlier promise to sanitise the current park system and ensure commuters enjoy a new lease of safe and secured transportation.
“It is a one-ticketing system approach across the state and it will create thousands of temporary jobs in Osun State. The new policy will boost our revenue-generating capacity and help improve our economy.
“In addition, this new system will eradicate the insecurity, destruction of properties, and killings experienced by commuters when rival union groups attack each other. Moving forward, nobody should be caught fighting or causing any kind of unrest in our parks or roads.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...