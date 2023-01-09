Adeleke proscribes NURTW, other unions, appoints transport committee in Osun

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has proscribed the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and other transport unions in the state.

Consequently, he has set up an 11-man disciplinary committee to supervise public transportation in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said the committee is divided into vehicle and motor/tricycle sectors.

The vehicle sector, according to him, will be headed by Nurudeen Oluronbi, while Sikiru Oyeniyi is expected to supervise the cycle sector.

He said only the committee would be involved in the “one-ticketing system approach across the state.”

The spokesman also disclosed that the ministries of Works and Transport, Finance, and the Osun Internal Revenue Service would be represented in the committee

The statement read: “This is a fulfillment of Adeleke’s earlier promise to sanitise the current park system and ensure commuters enjoy a new lease of safe and secured transportation.

“It is a one-ticketing system approach across the state and it will create thousands of temporary jobs in Osun State. The new policy will boost our revenue-generating capacity and help improve our economy.

“In addition, this new system will eradicate the insecurity, destruction of properties, and killings experienced by commuters when rival union groups attack each other. Moving forward, nobody should be caught fighting or causing any kind of unrest in our parks or roads.”

